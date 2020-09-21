Nexus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43,056.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Nexus has a market cap of $13.52 million and $43,056.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

