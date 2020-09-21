Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $137.00 at Pivotal Research

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $118.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.08.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

