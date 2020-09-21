Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Nike by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.