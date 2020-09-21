NOIA Network (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.46 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and $206,631.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044562 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042515 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.04431408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034376 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,824,502 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

