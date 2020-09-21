Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.09. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

