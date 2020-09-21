Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Novavax from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.44.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,951 shares of company stock valued at $22,327,836. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $7,097,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth about $29,173,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth about $27,175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.