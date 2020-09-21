Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVCR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Get Novocure alerts:

NVCR stock opened at $110.74 on Thursday. Novocure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $110.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 814.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novocure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 12,500 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,540 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,612.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,722 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,582. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Novocure by 42.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after acquiring an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 53.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 7,771.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 11.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.