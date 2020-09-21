Nxt (NXT) Market Cap Reaches $11.01 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and $559,366.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00023430 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010739 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.