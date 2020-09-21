Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE OAS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 328,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,839,662. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

