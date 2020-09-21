Obyte 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,524.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Obyte has a total market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $4,524.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $22.79 or 0.00207940 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000259 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001014 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,181 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

