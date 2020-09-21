Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

OCDGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Ocado Group stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

