ODEM (ODE) Hits Market Cap of $5.29 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $133,974.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042544 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.23 or 0.04435636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00057373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034399 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

