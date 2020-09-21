ODUWA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,717.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00007801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market cap of $3.58 million and $40,717.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 65.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,002.34 or 1.00468262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001800 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00178869 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000666 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

