Offshift (XFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $52,132.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Offshift token can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00012212 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $52,132.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,017.37 or 1.00428944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001798 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00178924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.