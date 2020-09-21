Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Down 48.2% Over Last 7 Days

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $32,541.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00023331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042518 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.01 or 0.04430259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034405 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,433 tokens. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

