OrganiGram’s (OGI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.35 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.79 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI opened at $1.14 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 142.02%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. OrganiGram’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,632,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,107 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 45.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,221,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 382,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 659.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 125,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.