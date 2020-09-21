Origo Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $778,766.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044312 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042424 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.76 or 0.04432384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034386 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

