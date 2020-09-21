Orion Protocol Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00022498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00239875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00089478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.01410827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00221129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

