Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $561.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

