Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSMT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

OSMT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 350,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,294. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.31.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

