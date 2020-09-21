Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

OXBDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford BioMedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday.

Oxford BioMedica stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

