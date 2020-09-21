Pandacoin Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

