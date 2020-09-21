ParallelCoin (DUO) Hits Market Capitalization of $78,791.64

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $78,791.64 and approximately $32.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00430081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

