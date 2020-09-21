Particl (PART) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Particl has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005018 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $38,438.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001333 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,690,629 coins and its circulating supply is 9,228,191 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

