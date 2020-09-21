PCHAIN (PI) Price Down 23% This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $67,833.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.50 or 0.04347082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00034329 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.