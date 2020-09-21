Peercoin Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $44,378.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,951.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.83 or 0.02080400 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001404 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00714604 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,492,188 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.