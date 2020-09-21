Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pharming Group from $4.80 to $5.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Pharming Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

