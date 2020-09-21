PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $169,746.80 and $124.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00237861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.01407729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00215023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000707 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

