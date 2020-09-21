PlayChip (PLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,556.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $1,556.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044421 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.04435004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009120 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034411 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

