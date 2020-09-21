Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $666,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,546 shares of company stock worth $2,132,040. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 83.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 75,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Pluralsight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

