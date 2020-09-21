Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $4.65 on Major Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Polkadot has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $3.97 billion and approximately $791.76 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $4.65 or 0.00042402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00240925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00089592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.01414275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00219141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000706 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 987,964,778 coins and its circulating supply is 852,647,705 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polkadot

