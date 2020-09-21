Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Powell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Powell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

POWL opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 653.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

