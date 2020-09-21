Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSM. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.40 ($13.41).

PSM opened at €10.65 ($12.52) on Thursday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

