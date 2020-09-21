Proton Token Tops One Day Volume of $48,419.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Proton Token has a total market cap of $374,867.83 and $48,419.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.81 or 0.04443132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034452 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,301,244,292 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.