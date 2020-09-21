Proton (XPR) Achieves Market Cap of $19.50 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and $4.19 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044392 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.83 or 0.04434969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009120 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034426 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,313,026 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

