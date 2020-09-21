PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target upped by Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.88.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 57.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,585 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,976,000 after acquiring an additional 878,855 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.