PureVidz (VIDZ) Trading Up 58.6% This Week

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded up 58.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One PureVidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. PureVidz has a total market capitalization of $41,119.59 and $1.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PureVidz has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PureVidz alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006946 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Profile

PureVidz (VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net . PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PureVidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PureVidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.