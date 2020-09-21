QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0407

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Liquid, Hotbit and Ethfinex. QASH has a total market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $211,342.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00241282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00089302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.01412232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00216325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX, EXX, GOPAX, Gate.io, LATOKEN and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

