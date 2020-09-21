Quantis Network Reaches Market Cap of $4,362.57 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $4,362.57 and approximately $82.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00240388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00088492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.01409337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00221293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

