Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 23.2% Higher This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $1.09 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006542 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00026579 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023295 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023343 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,150,123 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.