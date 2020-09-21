Quark (QRK) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Quark has a market cap of $7.75 million and $1,195.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quark has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000368 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,436,120 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

