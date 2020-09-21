QuickX Protocol Trading Up 5.3% This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $368,982.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.04346044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034192 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

