Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $314,955.59

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $314,955.59 and approximately $136,466.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

