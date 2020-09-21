Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QRTEA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 636,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 87,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103,024 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 243,573 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.