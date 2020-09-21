R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink upgraded R1 RCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 160.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4,835.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $251,893,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700,296 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 47.9% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1,547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 725,634 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 681,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,065 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 630,021 shares in the last quarter.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

