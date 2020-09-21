Rate3 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $106,689.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Rate3 has a market cap of $562,995.28 and approximately $106,689.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, FCoin and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.50 or 0.04347082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinrail, Hotbit, DEx.top, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, ABCC, Ethfinex, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

