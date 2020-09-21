Raymond James Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $50.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Colliers Secur. restated a buy rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ciena from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,100 shares of company stock worth $9,546,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,777,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.