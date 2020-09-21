Redd 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,852.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $25.52 million and $33,852.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Redd has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042656 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,999.95 or 1.00396196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001799 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00178928 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.