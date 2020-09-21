ReddCoin Market Cap Reaches $24.00 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,992.15 or 1.00398128 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00646772 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.01316108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00115785 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, C-Patex, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

