Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regenxbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.83.

RGNX opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Regenxbio’s revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regenxbio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,677,000 after buying an additional 89,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,679,000 after acquiring an additional 132,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 7.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 487,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Regenxbio by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

